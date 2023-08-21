Open Menu

APHC Seeks Intervention By International Community For Release Of Kashmiri Detainees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

APHC seeks intervention by international community for release of Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees including APHC leadership stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal detentions, arrests and harassment, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Expressing his deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees, he said that most of these detainees had spent more than two decades in jails. He said some of these detainees include Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Mohammad Ayub Mir, Javed Ahmad Khan, Feroz Ahmed Dar, Abdul Hameed Tailee, Tariq Ahmed Mattoo, Mahmood Topi Wala, Bashir Ahmad Pannu, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sharifud-Din-Gujjar, Muhammad Ashraf Peer, Khalid Mehboob Phalwan, Maqsood Ahmed Bhat, Pervaiz Ahmed Mir, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Abdul Waheed, Abdul Rasheed Mir and Fahdullah.

The APHC spokesman said thousands of illegally detained APHC leaders, activists and youth Including APHC chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Maulana Abdul Majid Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Abdul Rashid Doowoodi, Maulana Abdul Wahid Kishtwari, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Gania, Muhammad Yousuf Fallahi, Showket Hakeem, Mohammad Hayat Bhat, Mehrjudin Nanda, Eng Rashid, Asif Sultan, Fahad Shah and HR activist Khurrum Parvaiz are subjected to worst physical torture and biased behaviour in the jails of India and the occupied territory.

He pointed out that despite continued detention and physical and mental torture, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

He maintained the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are proud of Hurriyat leaders and activists, who are either in jails or striving on ground for achieving a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions.

The APHC appealed to the UN Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres, the International Committee of Red Cross and all local and international human rights organizations including Asia Watch and Amnesty International to use their clout for the release of the jailed Kashmiris and settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

