DC Mirpurkhas launches polio vaccination campaign

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio on Wednesday launched an anti-polio campaign from June 3 to June 7, emphasised the public to actively participate in the upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

According to the DC Office, Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to address any problems or deficiencies encountered during previous campaigns. DC stresses the polio teams to work diligently to ensure the success of the upcoming campaign, DC said.

The District Health Officer, Dr Jiramdas and District Focal Person Polio Program, Dr Narayandas assured that the health department is fully prepared to make the polio vaccine a success.

A comprehensive micro plan is in place, covering 13 districts across Sindh including Mirpurkhas where 348,465 children under five will receive polio vaccinations.

The campaign will deploy 1017 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams, 53 transit points, 231 area in-charges and 62 UCMOs to ensure its success.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Hussain Bux Mari, Prem Chand, Abdul Ghaffar Lakhir, Muhammad Faisal Gujjar, and officers from related departments.

