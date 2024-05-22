Open Menu

Farmers Exploitation: Six Godowns Of Sugar Mill Sealed

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) District administration sealed six godowns of Tandalianwala Sugar Mills for not making payments to farmers.

According to official sources, following direction from Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali, the Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar sealed six warehouses of the sugar mill.

The administration of the mill had been directed to pay the pending dues of the farmers by May 7, but the mill's administration did not pay heed to the deadline.

According to Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar, the mill administration is bound to ensure timely payment to the farmers. The government is committed to protecting the rights of the farmers and nobody will be allowed to exploit the farmers.

Related Topics

Nasir May From Government

Recent Stories

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, ..

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs

16 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

2 hours ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

2 hours ago
 Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi i ..

Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan