Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) District administration sealed six godowns of Tandalianwala Sugar Mills for not making payments to farmers.

According to official sources, following direction from Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali, the Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar sealed six warehouses of the sugar mill.

The administration of the mill had been directed to pay the pending dues of the farmers by May 7, but the mill's administration did not pay heed to the deadline.

According to Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar, the mill administration is bound to ensure timely payment to the farmers. The government is committed to protecting the rights of the farmers and nobody will be allowed to exploit the farmers.