Police Apprehended Thief, Recovered Gold Worth Lakh Of Rupees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police apprehended thief, recovered gold worth lakh of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In a swift and commendable action, Police had successfully apprehended a thief identified as Ilyas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police had recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash, amounting to lakhs of rupees from his possession. Sadiqabad police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal has applauded the police team for their diligent efforts in apprehending the criminal.

He emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority for the police force.

He made it clear that crackdown will be continued against such anti social elements.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police have successfully arrested two suspects involved in theft case. The stolen items, including a tractor and a water tanker have been recovered from their possession. The apprehended suspects have been identified as Yasir and Sadaqat.

According to police spokesman, Yasir, along with his accomplice Sadaqat, orchestrated the theft of the tractor and water tanker. Police have registered cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

