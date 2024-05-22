Police Apprehended Thief, Recovered Gold Worth Lakh Of Rupees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In a swift and commendable action, Police had successfully apprehended a thief identified as Ilyas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, Police had recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash, amounting to lakhs of rupees from his possession. Sadiqabad police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal has applauded the police team for their diligent efforts in apprehending the criminal.
He emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority for the police force.
He made it clear that crackdown will be continued against such anti social elements.
Similarly, Saddar Barooni police have successfully arrested two suspects involved in theft case. The stolen items, including a tractor and a water tanker have been recovered from their possession. The apprehended suspects have been identified as Yasir and Sadaqat.
According to police spokesman, Yasir, along with his accomplice Sadaqat, orchestrated the theft of the tractor and water tanker. Police have registered cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
Recent Stories
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed8 minutes ago
-
Two people die after falling into sugarcane tank8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays rich tribute to Nawab Sadiq on 58th death anniversary18 minutes ago
-
Seminary teacher held for torturing student28 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches fumigation drive to eliminate dengue28 minutes ago
-
Planning committee of Karak University holds meeting38 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly for inspects Children's Complex construction38 minutes ago
-
Gov decision to block SIMs of non-filler still in effect: IHC38 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust48 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors48 minutes ago
-
Minister hints at massive anti-encroachment operation in city48 minutes ago
-
Benevolent Fund board release Rs 25.7m on 614 applications48 minutes ago