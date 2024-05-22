Two people die after falling into sugarcane tank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A tragic incident of death of two people took place in Chung area on Wednesday.

According to the police, two people fell in a sugarcane tank after they slipped and could not keep balance.

On receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers took out the bodies from the sugarcane tank and handed them over to their families.

The deceased were identified as Aslam Hameed (60) and Noman Rasheed (25).