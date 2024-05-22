Two People Die After Falling Into Sugarcane Tank
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A tragic incident of death of two people took place in Chung area on Wednesday.
According to the police, two people fell in a sugarcane tank after they slipped and could not keep balance.
On receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers took out the bodies from the sugarcane tank and handed them over to their families.
The deceased were identified as Aslam Hameed (60) and Noman Rasheed (25).
Recent Stories
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed3 minutes ago
-
Police apprehended thief, recovered gold worth lakh of rupees3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays rich tribute to Nawab Sadiq on 58th death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Seminary teacher held for torturing student23 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches fumigation drive to eliminate dengue23 minutes ago
-
Planning committee of Karak University holds meeting33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly for inspects Children's Complex construction33 minutes ago
-
Gov decision to block SIMs of non-filler still in effect: IHC33 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors42 minutes ago
-
Minister hints at massive anti-encroachment operation in city43 minutes ago
-
Benevolent Fund board release Rs 25.7m on 614 applications43 minutes ago