Applications For Sugarcane Production Competition 2020-21 Sought

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Applications for sugarcane production competition 2020-21 sought

The agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for sugarcane production competition 2020-21 under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for sugarcane production competition 2020-21 under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed Wednesday said that sugarcane production competition would be held among 12 districts, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Muzafargarh, Rajanpur, Layya, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kasur and Mandi Bahawal Din.

He said that the last date of submitting applications was September 30.

He said that application forms were available at the office of Assistant Director Agriculture Extension and Agriculture Officer Extension free of cost or downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pkHe said that farmers having at least five acres of agricultural land would be eligible for thecompetition.

More Stories From Pakistan

