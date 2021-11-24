Applications invited for 'Artiste Support Fund'

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Sahiwal Arts Council, in line with government's policy for welfare of artist community, has invited applications for Punjab Artiste Support Fund for the year 2021-22.

Director Arts Council, Ghulam Abbas Farasat said here on Wednesday that the registration process began at Jinnah hall, Sahiwal Arts Council. He urged artistes of Sahiwal division to get registered before December 31 .