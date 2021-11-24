UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For 'Artiste Support Fund'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Applications invited for 'Artiste Support Fund'

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Sahiwal Arts Council, in line with government's policy for welfare of artist community, has invited applications for Punjab Artiste Support Fund for the year 2021-22.

Director Arts Council, Ghulam Abbas Farasat said here on Wednesday that the registration process began at Jinnah hall, Sahiwal Arts Council. He urged artistes of Sahiwal division to get registered before December 31 .

Related Topics

Punjab Sahiwal December Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

10 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.