PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Ahmad Nawaz, a brave son of Peshawar, who survived Army Public school (APS) massacre on December 16, 2014, has inspired many after becoming the youngest President of the prestigious Oxford University's Union with a history going back to 1825.

Born at the resident of Muhammad Nawaz at Peshawar, Ahmad Nawaz, who received multiple bullets during APS horrific terrorist attack that claimed lives of around 150 students and teachers including its Principal Tahira Qazi, has comfortably won the Oxford University's Union election after comfortably defeating his two opponents.

Ahmad Nawaz, who is the current treasurer and a second-year Philosophy and Theology student from Lady Margaret Hall of the Oxford University, has secured 517 votes against Anjali Ramanathan 422 votes and Rachel Ojo 187 votes.

"Nawaz is a symbol of indomitable courage, will power. His success in oxford university's union election showed that every goal can be achieved with a strong determination, belief in own abilities and willpower,' said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

Despite brutal killing of his younger brother Haris Nawaz in the APS's horrific incident, he said the 23-years-old Peshawari son stood up and continued his inspirational journey fueled by great mental strength and character, which led to his great achievement in a very young age.

Following appeal of his father Muhammad Nawaz, the critically injured Ahmad was shifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, London by the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on February 12, 2015. The then PMLN Government had also provided Rs 30.6 million to his father for abroad treatment of his son.

Following successful surgeries at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and London based hospital, Ahmad's obtained admission at historic Oxford University where he presently studied at Philosophy and Theology and quickly made their mark.

Ambassador Manzoor, who served as Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan at UK said Ahmad has earned great name for Pakistan and set a great example of courage, willpower and determination not only for the entire youth of Pakistan but also abroad. He said "we need to focus on character of our students in educational institutions so that they can meet any challenge." Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, member provincial assembly said election of Ahmad Nawaz as President of the Oxford's university union was a great honour for Pakistan especially for Peshawar. She said his courage showed that anything could be achieved with strong determination, motivation and belief..

Nighat Orakzai expressed the hope that like former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, who had also served as President Oxford University's union, Ahmad Nawaz would also fulfill his new assignment with best of his abilities in a professional way.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, spokesman of PMLN and Member Provincial Assembly said that Nawaz's historic win has also impressed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who paid great tribute to his indomitable courage and sheer willpower.

Besides Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said world leaders and Pakistani politicians also paid great tributes to the APS survivor.

"Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also deserved credit and appreciation for providing a substantial financial assistance to the tune of over Rs30.6 million for treatment of Ahmad's and issued passports to his family to accompany him in London on emergency basis, thus saving his life." He said Ahmad's success showed that Pakistani nation stands strong to compete any challenge.