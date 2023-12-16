In a solemn event organized by the Sha’oor Taraqiyati Organization, Awaz Foundation, and Civil Society Forum (CSF), Different speakers termed the tragic incident of APS as the darkest day in the country’s history and also stressed the need for unity against the menace of extremism and terrorism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) In a solemn event organized by the Sha’oor Taraqiyati Organization, Awaz Foundation, and Civil Society Forum (CSF), Different speakers termed the tragic incident of APS as the darkest day in the country’s history and also stressed the need for unity against the menace of extremism and terrorism.

The speakers including Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Farah Malik, Chaudhry Mansoor Advocate, and some others joined hands to pay tribute to the martyrs. They expressed unwavering solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Another event, a candlelight prayer ceremony, was held at Pakistan Baitul Mal Sweet Home wherein a good number of children participated. The civil society activists also address the ceremony and acknowledge the role of forces in the fight against terrorism. They also advocated a united front against extremism for long-lasting peace.