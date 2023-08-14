Archbishop wants Christian community to glow in progress of country, just like crescent, star outshines in Pakistani flag

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad wants the Christian community to glow in the development and progress of the country, just like the crescent and star outshines in the Pakistani flag.

"We are celebrating the Independence Day and I hope and want the Christian community to outshine for the prosperity and welfare of the country just like the white crescent and star roars in the Pakistani flag," he said at the 76th Pakistan Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral, Lalkurti, Rawalpindi, on Monday.

He was of the view that we all should stand abreast with passion and zeal during this difficult time when our country was surrounded by various challenges.

"We should join hands to make Pakistan a prosperous and successful nation. We should continue striving to help the affected people, as many are still struggling with unemployment, health, economic needs, housing, and other issues and challenges.

He also prayed that may Almighty God continue to bestow His blessings upon our country and grant us the spirit to work together in unity for the development and prosperity of Pakistan so that all may live together as one nation in love, peace and harmony.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held after the flag hoisting ceremony. Father Anosh David, Catechist Imran and Farhan, Cathedral Committee head Alexander William and others were also present on the occasion.