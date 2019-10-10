Army Chief Gen Bajwa wants JUI-F Chief not to hold Azadi March: Hamid Mir

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to hold Azadi March but could not convince him so far, senior journalist Hamid Mir claims.

In a tv show, senior journalist Hamid Mir said that General Bajwa wanted JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to hold Azadi March and made a strong effort to stop him from doing so. He said Maulana Fazl did not agree with Army Chief.

The government, political analysts say, did not take JUI-F’s Azadi March so serious and many leaders of the ruling the party and AML’s chief Sheikh Rasheed said confidently that Maulana Fazl would not come to Azadi March. But his refusal to Army Chief is showing a different picture, said Hamid Mir.

He also stated that JUI-F’s movement was movement of its own kind and had no resemblance with the previous movements took place in the country’s history.

“It is not like 1977 movement which was backed by American CIA and not like the movement of Imran Khan which was backed by former Army Chief Raheel Sharif,” said the analyst. The movement of Maulana, he said, is totally different while two major opposition parties including PML-N and PPP were worried about this movement.

“They came to know about his Azadi March when he announced the date,” he further said while referring to the negligence of PTI’s leaders.

On other hand, Captain retired Muhammad Safdar said that Nawaz Sharif had signaled full support for Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would lead a prayer in Islamabad while the entire nation would follow him.