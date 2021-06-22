UrduPoint.com
Army Gifts Rare Gandharan Statue To Directorate Of Archeology KP

Army gifts rare Gandharan Statue to Directorate of Archeology KP

Pakistan Army has gifted a rare Gandharan statue to Directorate of Archeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for displaying the sculpture at Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army has gifted a rare Gandharan statue to Directorate of Archeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for displaying the sculpture at Peshawar Museum.

According to a press release issued by Tourism, Archeology and Culture department of KP, Corps Commander XI Corps HA, Lt. Gen Nauman Mehmood formally gifted the statue to Directorate of Archeology. Director Archeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad received the antique.

The statue was part of the Artillery (Gunners) Mess Peshawar Cantonment since before independence.

The beautiful relic showed the Buddha in Reassurance Pose and was once part of the ancient Buddhist Monastery at Takht-i- Bahi.

The statue was excavated at Takht-e-Bhai and was presented to Royal Artillery Mess Peshawar in 1935.

Directorate of Archeology acknowledges this magnanimous gesture by the worthy Corps Commander and it has plan to display the statue in the Peshawar Museum, the statement added.

