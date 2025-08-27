Army Joins Relief Efforts As High Flood Levels Recorded In River Chenab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A high-level flood was reported in the River Chenab on Wednesday,prompting the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to assist the district administration in relief and rescue operations in the district.
According to officials,the Army,Rescue 1122 and district teams were actively engaged in evacuating residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations.
The flood control room was made fully operational to monitor the situation round the clock.
According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority(PDMA),the water level at Khanki was recorded at 975,000 cusecs at 10 a.m.,raising serious concerns of flooding in low-lying areas of Kot Momin,where several villages were at risk of submergence.
The district administration have appealed to citizens to immediately contact the district control room at 03079600051,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Kot Momin at 03000089107 or PDMA/DDMA helpline 911 for any assistance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab4 minutes ago
-
Fake milk factory unearthed in Sillanwali14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Nasser Hospital in Gaza14 minutes ago
-
Flood monitoring at Head Marala Barrage15 minutes ago
-
DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services34 minutes ago
-
'Coffee' becomes a cultural phenomenon for City youth as consumption doubles, Experts Reveal34 minutes ago
-
20 evacuated from floodwater44 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi orders fast-track construction of 11-storey hostel at National Police Academy45 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister unveils 'Free Pink EV Scooters' to be distributed to women on first-come, first-serve ..54 minutes ago
-
Compensation cheque worth Rs 2 m delivered to bereaved family of storm victim54 minutes ago
-
243 evacuated as Rescue 1122 continues flood operation1 hour ago
-
NEOC on 24/7 alert as Chenab,Ravi, Sutlej face severe flooding1 hour ago