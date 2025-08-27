Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A high-level flood was reported in the River Chenab on Wednesday,prompting the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to assist the district administration in relief and rescue operations in the district.

According to officials,the Army,Rescue 1122 and district teams were actively engaged in evacuating residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations.

The flood control room was made fully operational to monitor the situation round the clock.

According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority(PDMA),the water level at Khanki was recorded at 975,000 cusecs at 10 a.m.,raising serious concerns of flooding in low-lying areas of Kot Momin,where several villages were at risk of submergence.

The district administration have appealed to citizens to immediately contact the district control room at 03079600051,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Kot Momin at 03000089107 or PDMA/DDMA helpline 911 for any assistance.