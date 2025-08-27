Open Menu

Army Joins Relief Efforts As High Flood Levels Recorded In River Chenab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A high-level flood was reported in the River Chenab on Wednesday,prompting the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to assist the district administration in relief and rescue operations in the district.

According to officials,the Army,Rescue 1122 and district teams were actively engaged in evacuating residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations.

The flood control room was made fully operational to monitor the situation round the clock.

According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority(PDMA),the water level at Khanki was recorded at 975,000 cusecs at 10 a.m.,raising serious concerns of flooding in low-lying areas of Kot Momin,where several villages were at risk of submergence.

The district administration have appealed to citizens to immediately contact the district control room at 03079600051,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Kot Momin at 03000089107 or PDMA/DDMA helpline 911 for any assistance.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan