Around 3,564 low cost housing units completed under NPHP: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Thursday informed the Senate that as many as 3,564 low cost housing units of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) and 18,499 of Akhuwat Foundation have been completed under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHP).

During the question hour in the House, the minister said that around 150,712 low cost housing units were under construction all over the country.

Minister Shahadat Awan said the balloting for 1,508 low cost housing units of WWF in Zone-V, Islamabad, 4,000 low cost housing units of LDA City Lahore, 2,000 units of Farash Town, CDA, Islamabad, 839 housing units of Raiwind, Sargodha and Chiniot and 300 low cost housing units of PHA Housing Scheme, Jalozai, Nowshera, KP has been conducted.

The minister said the cases of 9,563 applicants successful in balloting for under construction housing units were in process for housing finance.

He said the low cost housing projects being executed in collaboration with Development Authorities, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

To another question about the sub-sector G-14/1, he apprised that affectees of the area had approached Islamabad High Court with the plea to assess and measure illegal built-up properties (BUPS) along-with GIS based old and genuine BUPs.

He said the matter remained still sub judice and the court was hearing the case every second or third day. The court has directed to finish measurement of BUPs of Sector G-14/2 first.

Regarding Sub-Sector G-14/1, FGEHA has requested IHC to direct members of the affectees' committee to coordinate on daily basis for measurement of legal/illegal BUPs, he added.

The minister said the FGEHA has not executed any works in Sub-Sector G-14/1, Islamabad since the access was not granted to FGEHA and its survey teams by local occupants.

Shahadat Awan said that local occupants may have executed works on their own or through any other department for their basic needs and access to residential and commercial units.