Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured within 30 days: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that around 60,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be manufactured within 30 days easily.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said all required figure of EVMs could be prepared within three months and now it was the major responsibility of ECP to issue the tender in that regard without wastage of more time.

Shibli said that around Rs 45 billion would be the expensive of EVMs' manufacturing adding in previous election 2018, the expensive were Rs 27 billion.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could hold the by-election through EVMs, he said, adding the government had took practical step for holding free, fair and transparent election through this device.

To a question, the minister said that India already was using EVMs in the election but unfortunately former regimes were not paid any attention nor took practical steps to hold the election through the modern technology.

He said that it was mentioned very clear in the election act of 2017, that EVMs could be use in the election.

The present EVMs had been manufactured as per the parameters of ECP, he said, adding that the government already was willing to build the trust with Opposition about the usage of EVMs in the future.

The opposition was misleading the people about the EVMs, he added.

He said EVMs would function like a calculator, adding there was no chance of rigging through this process.

The government had made the law and now it was the duty of ECP to implement it in the upcoming election, he added.