UrduPoint.com

Around 60,000 EVM Devices To Be Manufactured Within 30 Days: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured within 30 days: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that around 60,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be manufactured within 30 days easily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that around 60,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be manufactured within 30 days easily.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said all required figure of EVMs could be prepared within three months and now it was the major responsibility of ECP to issue the tender in that regard without wastage of more time.

Shibli said that around Rs 45 billion would be the expensive of EVMs' manufacturing adding in previous election 2018, the expensive were Rs 27 billion.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could hold the by-election through EVMs, he said, adding the government had took practical step for holding free, fair and transparent election through this device.

To a question, the minister said that India already was using EVMs in the election but unfortunately former regimes were not paid any attention nor took practical steps to hold the election through the modern technology.

He said that it was mentioned very clear in the election act of 2017, that EVMs could be use in the election.

The present EVMs had been manufactured as per the parameters of ECP, he said, adding that the government already was willing to build the trust with Opposition about the usage of EVMs in the future.

The opposition was misleading the people about the EVMs, he added.

He said EVMs would function like a calculator, adding there was no chance of rigging through this process.

The government had made the law and now it was the duty of ECP to implement it in the upcoming election, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan 2017 All Government Billion Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Harris to Become 1st Woman With Presidential Power ..

Harris to Become 1st Woman With Presidential Power as Biden Undergoes Routine Co ..

10 minutes ago
 Regional Election Commissioner reviews voter regis ..

Regional Election Commissioner reviews voter registration, verification process

10 minutes ago
 CDA approve designs of three buildings

CDA approve designs of three buildings

11 minutes ago
 Protection of consumer right's law best sources of ..

Protection of consumer right's law best sources of providing inexpensive, speedy ..

11 minutes ago
 UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland ..

UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol - Ministe ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada Authorizes Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine f ..

Canada Authorizes Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.