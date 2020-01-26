Arrangements finalized at all airports for screening passengers of Coronavirus: Ghulam Sarwar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said arrangements have been made at all airports of the country for diagnosis and screening of Coronavirus.

He said the situation is under control in Pakistan, reported a tv channel on Sunday.

During a media talk at the inauguration of new Media and IT Centre at Meteorology Department in Lahore, the minister said screening facility with medical technicians have been provided at all international airports of the country where each incoming suspected passenger is properly checked by doctors and qualified medical technicians.

However, he said the situation was satisfactory so far as no positive case of Coronavirus was reported.

To a question he said no political ally of PTI government is leaving the alliance, nor any in-house change in the Parliament is in sight.

Regarding new Chief Executive of PIA, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the decision of the Supreme Court would be accepted in this regard.

The Minister said under the new Aviation Policy 2019, talks are underway to bring international airlines to Pakistan, for which five new aircraft would be inducted in PIA fleet to successfully meet the competitive environment in aviation industry.