Art exhibition concludes: budding artists attract art lovers in droves with unique artistic skills

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :An art and painting competition concluded here Wednesday with budding artists showcasing their artistic skills, attracting art lovers in droves with unique imagery that serves both as a treat of art and creativity.

More than 50 young artists put their paintings on display while exploring multiple themes and ideas on canvas in the competition organized by Iqbal Shahid Art Equity to provide motivation and opportunity for beginners engaged with expressive and inspirational artwork.

"The exhibition had on display over 100 art pieces by the participants of the region in different categories of Calligraphy such as modern calligraphy and traditional calligraphy, oil- painting, watercolor, drawing among which the oil painting tendency was eminent ", said Ajab Khan, a noted painter, and organizer of the event while talking to APP.

The exhibition, a day earlier, had a crowded opening ceremony as the art lovers, painters, friends, and families continued to throng the century-old building of the Islamia school as it remained open for the public from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

With the budding painters, the show also contained the masterpieces of seasoned artists like Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid, Farooq Sial, Resham Gul, Qayyum Qaisar, Haji Shareef, Shehroz, Arif Abbasi, Bilal Shah, Jamshed Mathew, Sain Asmat, Fareed Khan, and others having different mediums like Oil paint, Water-color, Acrylic as well as traditional, contemporary, Calligraphy and drawings to celebrate their talent and have space to exhibit their work.

"The young artists were immensely happy with the overwhelming response from the art enthusiasts. The show was mainly aimed at giving chance to youngsters to shine before stepping into the real world as practicing painters, and it was evident from the show", said Ali Sajid, a seasoned Artist in Peshawar told this scribe. He remarked that Ain Ali a 25-year-old painter, and pharmacist by profession told that he prefers to use the medium of charcoal pencil instead of other mediums and he was amazed to see the overwhelming lure of art lovers to his work.

" I am much thankful to the organizers who suggested an influential platform to promote and encourage budding artists. The chief guest Sanaullah Shamim President of Progressive Writers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his address to the vent participants said that The organizers and even the visiting people seemed delighted to enjoy and celebrate emerging young artists. He congratulated the organizers for hosting a successful event. "The main theme for the exhibition was 'the community around us.

artists were invited to draw on their own; concepts of community and unity in their pieces which support us throughout changes around us apart from acceptance and diversity. And some of the painter's depiction of the theme was well developed and optimistic ''Ali Sajid remarked.

Ajab Khan, a senior artist, and organizer of the event while commenting on the event said that the judges comprising Artist Khalid Mehmood and Ali Sajid enjoyed the materiality of the work. Khalid Mahmood, another judge, described the participants' endeavors as impressive and detailed, having visual dynamics and fascination. "The judges loved the sense of community, conveyed by the imaginary world.

Farooq Sial said that the portrait work of the participants was very much loved by the judges.

Muhammad Muddasir, Qari Abdul Kareem Ghaffari, and Najmus Saqib were awarded First, Second and Third prizes respectively in Traditional Caligraphy while Waqas Ahmad, Tahir Sandeela, and Danish Khan were given First, Second, and third prizes in Modern Calligraphy. Special Prizes were given away to Arsh-i- Bareen, Minah Sultan, Neha Ramal, and Shayan. In Watercolor Muhammad Sufyan, Shahood Ali Khan, and Muhammad Noaman received First, Second and Third prizes respectively. While Areesha Tariq and Ursal got special prizes in Watercolor medium work.

Naseem Bahar stood First, Baqi Billah Second, and Waqas Javed received the Third prize for their Drawing work. Asif Iqbal and Ain Ali received special prizes.