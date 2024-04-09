Artificial Jewelry, Readymade Garments Attract People On Eve Of Chand Raat
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The readymade garments with matching shoes and artificial jewelry here Tuesday attracted a large number of people including youth and girls in the city markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones ahead of Chand Raat's celebrations.
Like other cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Eid shopping craze reached to its climax in main city of Peshawar where youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles besides decorated hands with henna on the eve of Chand Raat.
Stitched Salwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Charsadda Chappals are dominating the city’s fashion markets and shopping arcades.
Fayaz Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP that he bought a stitched Shalwar Kameez suit for Eid as it proves economical than tailors made suits. The shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions, with matching Peshwari Chappal, enhanced one’s look on Eid, he added.
Following prices discounts on most of locally made footwear and stitched clothes as special Eid offer, most of residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining cloth markets, garments and shoes shops to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past.
Most poor families are taking keen interest in buying stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments after tailors closed new bookings.
Zubair Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad and fashion designers in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told APP that girls and women aged 18 to 35 are taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna on this Eid.
“I hired extra labour working till Sehri to fulfill my customers' placed Eid orders,’’ he said, adding new booking has been closed. He said increase of shop’s rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials are major reasons behind hike in tailors’ charges.
Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of people prefer it on Eid and others festivals.
Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads in Pakhtoon society and is also being used in Eid, wedding and engagement ceremonies. “I have purchased six sets of Peshawari Chappals for myself, friends and relatives to look different on Eid,” he added.
Great rush of girls are being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat.
“I came from Wapda Town to decorate my hands with a henna expert to look different on Eid ul Fitr,” Samina Bibi, a lady at Qissa Khwani bazaar told this news agency.
The vendors’ shopkeepers also came out in large numbers by earning two times higher this year due to significant improvement in law and order situation.
Shoppers and customers complained about high prices of fabrics and shoes materials, traffic jams and lack of car parking in shopping malls.
“On Tuesday evening, I broke my fast on the road due to a massive traffic jam at Qissa Khwani,” Riaz Khan, a resident of Pabbi said. He said people have to park vehicles in one kilometer distance of shopping areas mostly on the roadside and have to pay fine in case cars were lifted by traffic police.
Riaz suggested proper car parking facilities at shopping malls by making it mandatory before issuing of no objection certificates, and quick removal of all stuff from footpaths to facilitate shoppers on eve of Eid.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From Pakistan
-
528 spots identified for installing CCTV cameras under Safe City Project : CPO6 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
CTP forms special squad to prevent one wheeling15 minutes ago
-
Trigger-happy gang busted, 7 held15 minutes ago
-
Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held15 minutes ago
-
No load shedding during Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates as Yusuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman16 minutes ago
-
Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..25 minutes ago
-
WDD collaborates DFAN to combat substance abuse among women, girls25 minutes ago
-
Mehndi, jewelry top sold festive items on Eid25 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping craze reach to climax in Malakand, Swat26 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid to facilitate citizens36 minutes ago