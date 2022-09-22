Artists join hands to raise funds for flood-victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The artists from across the country have joined hands to contribute to flood relief efforts by donating their work to an exhibition organized here for collecting funds for the flood victims.

The unprecedented rains this year have played havoc across most of the country, resulting in the loss of precious lives and massive destruction.

Keeping in view the flood situation across the country, the Art Aid organized a fundraising event at Art gallery F-9 Park.

Famous and renowned artists of the country have donated their artworks to help the people affected by the recent floods in Pakistan and participate in their rehabilitation.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, the other day which will continue till October 9.

On the occasion famous painters, artists of the country and a large number of citizens also participated.

On the last day of the exhibition, these works of art will be auctioned, after which the money received will be donated to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Account to provide all possible help to the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner said the civic agency was making all-out efforts to help the flood victims.

He said the art gallery is a great platform for women and youth from where they can transfer the culture and civilization of the country of Pakistan to the coming generation, especially those living in other countries.

He said the civil administration will continue to organise such exhibitions in the future.

Younis said any city is not made only by the construction and repair of highways, parks or street lights, but it has its own distinct culture, civilization and way of life and no society can achieve its position without cultural identity.

He stated that Islamabad, besides being a beautiful city, also has a distinct and unique identity in terms of civilization and culture.

"Our artist community has a more important role in highlighting art and culture," he remarked.

Chairman Art Aid Jamal Shah said the exhibition was aimed at mobilizing the community of artists to come forward in aid of countless fellow countrymen. "The response has been swift and overwhelming, with artists across-the-board contributing works for the Flood Relief Fundraiser Exhibition," said Shah.

This is an investment in humanity, and it is our sincere prayer that whatever we collect can be of help to alleviate the miseries, he maintained./395