Arts And Commerce College Starts GET For University Preparation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:21 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) For the first time in the history of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana, the classes of "General Entry Test" have started for the preparation of test for admission to various universities.
In this regard, the principal of the college Prof.
Rizwan Gill and the professors of various subjects gave basic information to the students about the preparation and method of the test.
College Principal Professor Rizwan Gill said that we had started special classes to conduct general pre-entry test under the supervision of the best teaching faculty free of charge to save our students from the heavy fees of private centers.
