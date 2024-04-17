Open Menu

Arts And Commerce College Starts GET For University Preparation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Arts and Commerce college starts GET for university preparation

For the first time in the history of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana, the classes of "General Entry Test" have started for the preparation of test for admission to various universitie

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) For the first time in the history of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana, the classes of "General Entry Test" have started for the preparation of test for admission to various universities.

In this regard, the principal of the college Prof.

Rizwan Gill and the professors of various subjects gave basic information to the students about the preparation and method of the test.

College Principal Professor Rizwan Gill said that we had started special classes to conduct general pre-entry test under the supervision of the best teaching faculty free of charge to save our students from the heavy fees of private centers.

Related Topics

Larkana Commerce From Government Best

Recent Stories

High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces ..

High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption

11 minutes ago
 Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

20 minutes ago
 Murree admin launches grand operation against ille ..

Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions

19 minutes ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

20 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC i ..

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

19 minutes ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

23 minutes ago
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

23 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

23 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

23 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

23 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

34 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan