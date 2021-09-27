UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Hosts Dawat-e-Haleem

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:47 PM

Arts Council hosts Dawat-e-Haleem

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday hosted Dawat-e-Haleem for its members, their families and artist community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday hosted Dawat-e-Haleem for its members, their families and artist community.

The event was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council, said a statement.

Including the council members many television artists as well as prominent social and political figures attended the program.

President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Arts Council Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi, and governing body members warmly welcomed their guests including Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and other notables attended the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nasir Event TV Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.