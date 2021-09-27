Arts Council hosts Dawat-e-Haleem

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday hosted Dawat-e-Haleem for its members, their families and artist community

The event was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council, said a statement.

Including the council members many television artists as well as prominent social and political figures attended the program.

President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Arts Council Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi, and governing body members warmly welcomed their guests including Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and other notables attended the event.