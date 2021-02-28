Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes a program on classical music

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachiites have experienced the joy of the great performances by leading Classical singer Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan (Delhi family), in the classical music program organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, to keep the classical music alive.

The classical music program was held at Arts Council Karachi's John Elia Lawn, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

Leading classical singer Ustad Mazhar Umar Bandu Khan made the audience sway with various melodies.

A large number of classical music lovers attended the event.

On this occasion, Ustad Mazhar Amrao Bandu Khan said that he was very happy to perform in Arts Council Karachi.

He said that the melody that he had performed in the event would not have been performed by any singer of the Delhi family before.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah expressed gratitude to Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.