Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday Chaired the second meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission here.

The Conveners of Advisory Committee shared the outcome of the meetings of their relevant Sub-Groups of Advisory Committee.

The six sub-groups including Economy & Finance, Industry & Enterprise, Agriculture & water, Construction & Urban renewal, ICT & Public Health, drinking water and Sanitation.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the work carried out by the sub-groups and said that it would be extremely useful for policy formulation.

He said that the outcomes of the deliberations of the sub-groups would enable the Advisory Committee to formulate its overall recommendations, which would be extremely helpful to the Government in policy formulation process.