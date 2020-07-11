Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in Karachi from tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says petroleum division increased gas supply for K-Electric.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) There would not be any announced load shedding from Sunday in Karachi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said here on Saturday.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“The federal government has increased supply of oil and gas for K-Electric,” said Asad Umar, pointing out that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would decide who was responsible for continuous load shedding in Karachi.

He said: “We have privatized k-Electric not Karachi,”.

He stated that 550 MW of electricity would be provided to Karachi before summer 2021.

“In 2023, 800 MW of electricity will be provided to the metropolitan city. We will give full support to K-Electric for solving power problems,” said Asad Umar.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present there on the occasion who said that efforts were being made to end load shedding in Karachi.

K-Electric failed to fulfill its responsibilities and persistent load shedding affected industries badly resulting in unemployment,” said the Governor. He also assured end to unannounced load shedding from tomorrow.

An important meeting to discuss Karachi’s electricity woes was held today at the Sindh Governor House.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar. Members National Assembly and Sindh Assembly and Karachi Electric (KE) representatives were also attend the meeting.

The industrialists and SSGC’s representatives were also invited to attend the meeting. It may be mentioned that meeting was called on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.