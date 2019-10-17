UrduPoint.com
ASF Thwarted An Attempt Of Foreign Currency Smuggling At Islamabad Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

ASF thwarted an attempt of foreign currency smuggling at Islamabad airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted an attempt of foreign currency smuggling at Islamabad airport

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) The Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted an attempt of foreign Currency smuggling at Islamabad airport.According to detail foreign currency worth $60000 and 3400 Chinese currency recovered from a Chinese citizen Zaing Houi Ping, as he was taken into custody for carrying a hefty foreign currency onboard.

Later the passenger was handed over to custom department along with recovered currency.

