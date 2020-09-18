ASI killed, laborer electrocuted

A police officer was killed in a road accident, while a worker died of electrocution here in the district during last 24 hours

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A police officer was killed in a road accident, while a worker died of electrocution here in the district during last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, ASI Saddar police station, Abdur Rasheed was riding a bike after duty when a speeding car hit him and caused severe injuries to him. Rescue 1122 shifted him to General hospital Lahore but he succumbed to severe head injuries. He was younger brother of former president of district bar association Sharif Zahid.

Meanwhile, in another incident near Dasehra ground Kasur, a worker Abu Bakar,resident of Sahiwal, was sitting on a goods loaded truck when he touched live 11 kv electric wire passing overhead. He died instantly.

Police station A division was investigating the incident.

According to APP correspondent, the high tension power wires near the mentioned site needed to be mended as accidents of similar nature took place over there earlier as well.