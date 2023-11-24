Open Menu

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Summons All Accused On 29th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Askari Tower attack: ATC summons all accused on 29th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned all accused, nominated in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, on November 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned all accused, nominated in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, on November 29.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial of the Askari Tower attack case, wherein 47 accused including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, appeared. Notably, the attendance of Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Khadija Shah and Fahmida Mirza was marked through video link from jail.

The court observed that copies of the challan (charge-sheet) would be distributed once the number of accused was complete, with indictment to follow.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until November 29 and summoned all accused.

The court has received a challan against 73 accused in the case so far.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Fahmida Mirza Rashid Gulberg May November All From Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews hospitals, infrastructure u ..

7 minutes ago
 Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

9 minutes ago
 Int’l Day on violence against women to be observ ..

Int’l Day on violence against women to be observed tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabin ..

Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabinet role

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

14 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

14 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

14 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

14 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

14 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

17 minutes ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

17 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan