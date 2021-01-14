UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal Meets CM, Apprises About Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and apprised him about the ongoing cleanliness drive.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali was also present.

The Chief Minister directed to take every step to remove the garbage. He directed that dysfunctional machinery should be rectified and brought to roads for cleaning purposes.

He further directed that government officials and LWMC should join hands to remove garbage and special attention be paid to cleaning of the walled city, poor localities and posh areas.

The roads should be scrubbed with mechanical sweepers and zero-waste operation be completed as soon as possible, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that LWMC should work with renewed zeal and special attention be paid to fixing of streetlights and patchwork.

Dedicated support of commissioner Lahore and DG LDA would be available, he assured. Therefore, every effort should be made to ensure best cleanliness arrangements for making Lahore a neat and clean city, the CM stated and added that he would conduct a detailed visit soon to monitor cleanliness situation and availability of civic amenities to the citizens of Lahore.

Mian Aslam Iqbal informed that 85 per cent garbage had been removed by utilizing 40 per cent machinery and 6300 tons of solid waste would be removed by tomorrow (Friday).

The LWMC staff was actively engaged in the cleanliness of the city and 40 main roads would be cleansed by mechanical sweepers, he added. Regrettably, billions were wasted in the name of cleaning in the past but the incumbent government would achieve the target with less money and nothing would be hidden from the people, added the minister.

