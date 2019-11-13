UrduPoint.com
Assets Beyond Means Case: Court Extends Hamza Shahbaz's Judicial Remand Till Nov 28

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:58 PM

Assets beyond means case: Court extends Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand till Nov 28

An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till November 28 in the assets beyond means case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till November 28 in the assets beyond means case.The court on Tuesday extended Hamza's judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, against him and his father, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, till Nov.

28.During the hearing, Presiding Judge Amjad Nazeer expressed resentment at the PML-N leader for not maintaining decorum of the court. The judge reprimanded Hamza and instructed him to come to the rostrum and stay quiet.Hamza also exchanged harsh words with the judge.

He explained that the people interacting with him had come to the court on their own.

"Next time, you will come straight to the rostrum," the judge directed Hamza.The defense counsel sought exemption from personal appearance for Shehbaz Sharif, saying he had to appear before the Federal cabinet in Islamabad.The court allowed the request and adjourned hearing till Nov 28.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor filed supplementary reference in the case.On April 9, the court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz in the same case.However, both accused had denied the charges against them, and maintained that they had saved Rs2,300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.

