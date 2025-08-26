- Home
- Pakistan
- Assistant Commissioners Khanpur and Ghazi conduct surprise visits, review public facilities
Assistant Commissioners Khanpur And Ghazi Conduct Surprise Visits, Review Public Facilities
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Dr Tazeen Zafar, paid a surprise visit to the Khanpur Service Delivery Center, thoroughly inspected records and reviewed the overall arrangements.
She observed the facilities being provided to citizens and examined the functioning of the service delivery system. On this occasion, she issued necessary instructions to the staff to ensure that the public is provided with improved services.
Later, Dr Tazeen Zafar also heard the grievances of citizens who had arrived from different parts of Tehsil Khanpur and directed the relevant departments to resolve their issues on a priority basis.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi, Khola Tariq, inspected the Government Primary School Khabbal to assess any damage caused by the recent rains. She confirmed that the school building had not been affected and also reviewed other facilities available for the students.
These visits reflect the district administration’s commitment to addressing public concerns and ensuring the proper functioning of government institutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris struggle's success for freedom written on wall : J&K Forum28 seconds ago
-
Grand Search & Strike Operation against terrorists in Lachi's hilly areas underway, temporary ambush ..34 seconds ago
-
Assistant Commissioners Khanpur and Ghazi conduct surprise visits, review public facilities36 seconds ago
-
Minor killed after being hit by water tanker in Layyah38 seconds ago
-
Indian SC to hear IIOJ&K Statehood Case on Oct 10, declines urgent listing11 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
10 injured in a bus-trailer collision20 minutes ago
-
Director, UADA transferred, Abdul Hadi appointed new Project Director20 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness being monitored strictly:Commissioner20 minutes ago
-
PM Coordinator paid tribute to GB heroes for saving lives21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely upgradation of Gol Bagh park2 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails11 hours ago