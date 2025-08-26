Indian SC To Hear IIOJ&K Statehood Case On Oct 10, Declines Urgent Listing
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) The Indian Supreme Court said it would take up the India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) statehood matter on October 10, turning down a request for urgent hearing, a report has said received here to media from across the Line of Control (LoC).
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) told the counsel in New Delhi that the case required hearing before a Constitution Bench on a presidential reference, and therefore could not be listed before October 10, the report added.
"The matter pertains to restoration of statehood to the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, which was forcibly altered and downgraded to the illegal status of a part of the Indian Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019", the report added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian SC to hear IIOJ&K Statehood Case on Oct 10, declines urgent listing2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted2 minutes ago
-
10 injured in a bus-trailer collision12 minutes ago
-
Director, UADA transferred, Abdul Hadi appointed new Project Director12 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness being monitored strictly:Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
PM Coordinator paid tribute to GB heroes for saving lives12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely upgradation of Gol Bagh park1 hour ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails11 hours ago
-
KP Assembly approves two legislative bills11 hours ago
-
Ulema Council to observe Rabi-ul-Awwal as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen month: Zahid Qasmi12 hours ago
-
Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot12 hours ago
-
Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner12 hours ago