Indian SC to hear IIOJ&K Statehood Case on Oct 10, declines urgent listing

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) The Indian Supreme Court said it would take up the India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) statehood matter on October 10, turning down a request for urgent hearing, a report has said received here to media from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) told the counsel in New Delhi that the case required hearing before a Constitution Bench on a presidential reference, and therefore could not be listed before October 10, the report added.

"The matter pertains to restoration of statehood to the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, which was forcibly altered and downgraded to the illegal status of a part of the Indian Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019", the report added.

