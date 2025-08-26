KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah, a grand Search and Strike Operation on Tuesday was conducted within the limits of Lachi police station as part of the ongoing crackdown against terrorists, wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders.

The operation was led by SP, Saddar, Sanobar Khan, in which DSP Lachi, SHO Lachi, Elite Force, District Security Branch and District Police personnel participated fully. The long operation was carried out in the remote and difficult hilly

areas .

During the operation, temporary ambushes set by terrorist elements were completely destroyed by setting fire.

DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah said that such operations would continue continuously to maintain peace and order in the area.

The operations are proving to be effective weapons against lawless elements .The district Police is determined to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property at all costs.

