Open Menu

Grand Search & Strike Operation Against Terrorists In Lachi's Hilly Areas Underway, Temporary Ambush Destroyed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Grand Search & Strike Operation against terrorists in Lachi's hilly areas underway, temporary ambush destroyed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah, a grand Search and Strike Operation on Tuesday was conducted within the limits of Lachi police station as part of the ongoing crackdown against terrorists, wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders.

The operation was led by SP, Saddar, Sanobar Khan, in which DSP Lachi, SHO Lachi, Elite Force, District Security Branch and District Police personnel participated fully. The long operation was carried out in the remote and difficult hilly

areas .

During the operation, temporary ambushes set by terrorist elements were completely destroyed by setting fire.

DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah said that such operations would continue continuously to maintain peace and order in the area.

The operations are proving to be effective weapons against lawless elements .The district Police is determined to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property at all costs.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan