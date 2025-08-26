Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Man died after receiving an electric shock while washing a solar panel on the rooftop of his house at Karor Lal Esan on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,Akhtar Khadwia was washing a solar panel in the sunlight when he suffered the fatal shock and died on the spot.
Rescuers have issued an advisory urging the public to avoid cleaning or touching solar panels in daylight hours, warning that the active current in panels can cause severe electrocution.
