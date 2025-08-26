MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) The Paris-based Jammu & Kashmir Forum, France, has said that the success of the Kashmir freedom movement was written on the wall.

"For the Kashmiri people, freedom is more important than life itself", said Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, Chairman of the Forum, while talking to the media in the French capital city of Paris. a message was released to the media here.

Akhter continued that he believed that the night of oppression would not last forever, and the blood of the martyrs would surely bear fruit, ending the dark night of slavery and ushering in the dawn of freedom. He emphasized that no power in the world could stop Kashmiris from getting their rights, no matter what India does.

He said that although freedom movements faced difficult times, they always reached their logical conclusion.

He added that over seven decades of the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom was a testament that the Kashmiri nation had not been defeated, even after offering the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of lives.

The martyrdom of innocent children has not diminished their resolve.

The Kashmiri diaspora community leader noted that the fourth generation of Kashmiris was now sacrificing their lives, and every household in Kashmir was a martyr's home.

Despite ongoing arrests, imprisonment, and the use of modern Indian weaponry against unarmed Kashmiris, Kashmiris have not bowed to India's power and never will. Akhtar described India's occupation of a disputed territory and its conspiracy to turn a Muslim-majority population into a minority as an open act of aggression and a violation of human rights.

He stressed that the only solution to the Kashmir issue was a plebiscite.

He appealed to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Asia Watch, and Amnesty International, along with all local and international human rights organizations, to use their influence to secure the release of detained Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

