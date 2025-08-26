Minor killed after being hit by water tanker in Layyah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A minor boy died after being hit by a water tanker on Faisalabad road near Azam Chowk in Layyah,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the accident occurred due to the negligence of the tanker driver who hit him and fled from the scene after the incident.

As a result Abdul Manan(5) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body Tehsil Headquaters Hospital(THQ).

Police launched an investigation and started tracing the suspect through available checkpoints.