Minor Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A minor boy died after being hit by a water tanker on Faisalabad road near Azam Chowk in Layyah,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the accident occurred due to the negligence of the tanker driver who hit him and fled from the scene after the incident.
As a result Abdul Manan(5) died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body Tehsil Headquaters Hospital(THQ).
Police launched an investigation and started tracing the suspect through available checkpoints.
