Minor Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Layyah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A minor boy died after being hit by a water tanker on Faisalabad road near Azam Chowk in Layyah,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the accident occurred due to the negligence of the tanker driver who hit him and fled from the scene after the incident.

As a result Abdul Manan(5) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body Tehsil Headquaters Hospital(THQ).

Police launched an investigation and started tracing the suspect through available checkpoints.

