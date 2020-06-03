Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the cabinet about progress on the distribution of relief fund among the deserving people

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing about situation of COVID-19 in the country and the policy to control its spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The cabinet was given a detailed briefing about situation of COVID-19 in the country and the policy to control its spread. It emphasized upon full implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures announced by the government to avoid the coronavirus for public transport, markets and industries.

The cabinet appreciated the Testing, Tracking and Quarantine (TTQ) policy for the corona patients and shifting them to the quarantine centers. The meeting also appreciated resource management system for improving the health facilities and the best use of existing resources.

It was informed that the number of laboratories had been increased and now 32,000 tests were being conducted daily against 400 initially. It stressed upon vigorous awareness campaign regarding implementation of the SOPs.

The cabinet was briefed about the locusts situation, the steps taken to control it, with short and long term policies in that regard. It appreciated the performance of NDMA and Pakistan Army to control the locusts, and the Chinese government, DFID and FAO for their cooperation in that regard.

The prime minister said all possible resources would be provided for the controlling the locusts and called for thinking about out of box solution for their eradication. The local people should be provided facilities in that regard, he added.

The cabinet was told that the Asian Development Bank had appreciated various steps and policy of the government for reducing poverty and protect the poor segments of society form negative impacts of the coronavirus.

The cabinet approved appointment of Mohtarma Lubna Farooq Malik as Director General Financial Monitoring Unit. It also approved Essential Services Act (1952) about the Utility Stores. The cabinet also approved appointment of Shakil Ahmed Mangnejo as Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation till December 2020, besides that of Masood Nabi as Managing Director of Government Holdings (private) Limited.

It approved additional charge of chief executive office Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited to Additional Secretary Power Division Waseem Mukhtar and directed the ministry to fill the post permanently in the next three months.

The cabinet ratified decisions of May 20-21 meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) .The ECC decisions included Incentive package for Special Economic Zone, policy regarding manufacturing of smart phones in the country, PM COVID-19 Relief Fund, Petroleum Levy on LPG and Sukuk Bonds of Rs 200 billion.

The cabinet appreciated the government's decision for reduction in the petroleum prices, which it noted were far lower than the regional countries and would give maximum relief to the people belonging all sectors.

Special Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the cabinet about progress on the distribution of relief fund among the deserving people