At least 11 civilians injured in Indian firing at wedding along LoC

(@fidahassanain)

Six women and four children were injured when Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Eleven innocent civilians including six women and four children were injured when Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control.

According to ISPR, the Indian troops targeted civilian population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars.

Deliberately targeting civilian population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian Army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003.