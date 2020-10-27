(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that the terrorists targeted the seminary children this time in Peshawar's Dir Colonny.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) At least seven children were killed and 70 others majority of them were children were injured after a blast hit a seminary in Dir Colony.

Police and rescue services reached there to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

The sources said many injured children were said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.

According to SSP Operations, an unknown man placed a red colored bag inside the seminary which caused explosion.

He stated that 5-6 kg explosive material was used in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan and others expressed serious concerns over the sad incident. This is first of its kind explosion that took place in a religious seminary.

“This is highly condemnable act,” said KP CM Mahmood Khan who summoned a meeting to discuss the security situation in province.