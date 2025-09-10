ATC Acquits Two In Fund-raising Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted two men, accused of collecting donations and distributing provocative literature on behalf of a proscribed organisation.
ATC Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict, acquitting Shafiq Asif and Samiullah after ruling that allegations by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) could not be proven.
Both suspects appeared before the court during the proceedings, where their counsel and the prosecution completed arguments.
According to the CTD, the two men were allegedly associated with a banned militant group and had been booked in 2024 on charges of fund-raising and distributing incendiary material.
