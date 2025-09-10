Open Menu

President Underscores Need For Science, Technology Ecosystem In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday emphasised the importance of building a comprehensive ecosystem for the promotion of science and technology awareness in Pakistan.

He made these remarks during a call on, paid by Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, on the president here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a Presidency's news release said.

During the meeting, the president said such an ecosystem must encompass education, culture, and industry, in order to fully harness the benefits of modern scientific advancement.

The president highlighted the need to regularly update curricula at schools, colleges, and universities to include the latest knowledge on modern sciences, critical thinking, and emerging technologies. He stressed that fostering a culture of innovation and inquiry among students is essential for preparing the next generation to meet future challenges.

Underscoring the importance of technology in governance, President Zardari called for adopting new and emerging technologies to improve transparency, efficiency, and service delivery in public institutions.

