Anti-encroachment drive continues in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A large-scale crackdown against illegal encroachments was carried out in Hashtnagri under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan.

Hundreds of unauthorized structures including extended platforms, sheds, and other encroachments were demolished using heavy machinery.

The operation was conducted jointly by the district administration, City Metropolitan Government (CMG), police, traffic police, and civil defense teams. Strict security arrangements were in place throughout the hours-long operation.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan stated that the drive aims to protect citizens' rights and restore public pathways. He emphasized that encroachments hinder traffic flow and public convenience.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that such actions will continue under a zero-tolerance policy, without any discrimination.