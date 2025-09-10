Greece, Hungary, EU envoys present credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Eleni Porichi; Ambassador-designate of the European Union Raimundas Karobalis and Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Hungary Dr. Zoltan Varga, presented their credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The president felicitated the ambassadors on assuming their responsibilities and expressed confidence that their presence in Pakistan would contribute to stronger diplomatic engagement and closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, on their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces.