Greece, Hungary, EU Envoys Present Credentials To President Asif Ali Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Eleni Porichi; Ambassador-designate of the European Union Raimundas Karobalis and Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Hungary Dr. Zoltan Varga, presented their credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.
The president felicitated the ambassadors on assuming their responsibilities and expressed confidence that their presence in Pakistan would contribute to stronger diplomatic engagement and closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Earlier, on their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Greece, Hungary, EU envoys present credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari47 seconds ago
-
President underscores need for science, technology ecosystem in Pakistan50 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Peshawar59 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts extensive rescue operations in flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
Quality maternal, child healthcare in flood-affected districts ensured11 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts 10th session of Mukalma series with renowned scholar, former head of Lok Virsa Uxi Mufti11 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves nationwide climate, agricultural emergency11 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee visits PR Academy, reviews capacity-building efforts21 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minority students21 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates rescue teams for swiftly draining water from Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
American woman approaches IHC for custody of kids21 minutes ago
-
70,000 People shifted to safe locations: Nasir Shah21 minutes ago