Planning Minister, UN Official Discuss Flood Devastation, Climate Threat
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) United Nations Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday, and discussed the severe damage caused by recent floods across Punjab and the broader climate-related challenges confronting the country.
During the meeting, Yahya expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by the ongoing monsoon flooding, which has inundated vast swathes of agricultural land, displaced communities and inflicted heavy damage on livelihoods.
The minister briefed the UN representative on the scale of the disaster, noting that the overflowing Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers had flooded extensive areas.
“Millions of acres in Punjab have been affected. In my own district of Narowal, large tracts of land are underwater, resulting in the loss of crops, livestock, and vital infrastructure,” he said.
Ahsan Iqbal lauded the United Nations’ past assistance during natural disasters in Pakistan, calling its role “highly commendable.
He said the government was currently conducting a thorough damage assessment and would work closely with the UN to evaluate losses and determine needs. “We will initiate the reconstruction phase using our own resources,” he added.
The minister said it was the moral responsibility of developed countries to provide funding to affected nations to address climate-related disasters.
“Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers,” he said, adding that in Gilgit-Baltistan, glaciers were melting at a dangerously rapid pace, posing serious risks to downstream communities.
He said the current year has been declared the “Year of Glaciers,” and called for enhanced global cooperation in climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and mitigation strategies to protect lives and ecosystems in the most affected regions.
