ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 3

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Askari Tower attack trial against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others till April 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Askari Tower attack trial against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others till April 3.

The court summoned the accused, who were out on bail, and observed that the copies of challan would be distributed on the next date of hearing.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings, wherein 30 accused, including former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, were produced after bringing from jail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 riots.