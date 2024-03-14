ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Askari Tower Attack Trial Till April 3
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Askari Tower attack trial against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others till April 3
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Askari Tower attack trial against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others till April 3.
The court summoned the accused, who were out on bail, and observed that the copies of challan would be distributed on the next date of hearing.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings, wherein 30 accused, including former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, were produced after bringing from jail.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tara ..
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari
Bitcoin not invented by computer scientist Wright: court
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of 'successful' test flight
Dutch edge towards technocratic government - without Wilders as PM
Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicians and outsiders
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh4 minutes ago
-
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot mines and minerals reference adjourned till April 232 minutes ago
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price1 hour ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day1 hour ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case1 hour ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas1 hour ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package1 hour ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program1 hour ago