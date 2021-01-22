UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Expresses Displeasure Over Not Filing Answer By Accused In Barrister Fahad Murder Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:27 PM

ATC expresses displeasure over not filing answer by accused in Barrister Fahad murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday once again directed accused Hashim Khan to submit answers of questionnaire till next date in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday once again directed accused Hashim Khan to submit answers of questionnaire till next date in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case.

The three accused including Hashim Khan, Raja Arshad and Noman Khokhar were produced before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan.

The court noted that the two accused had submitted their answers of questionnaire under section 342 but Hashim Khan had not filed it yet. To this, the court expressed displeasure with the accused and directed him to file the answers till next date of hearing.

The defence lawyer said that they wanted to submit some documents along with the answers to this the court granted time till January 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder January Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

DIG Police Sardar Illayas Khan dies of cardiac arr ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court extends stay orders against f ..

1 minute ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces to conduct ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses appeal of citizen in famil ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister orders foolproof security, other ar ..

7 minutes ago

Citizen must use cloth, fiber bags in replacement ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.