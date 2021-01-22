ATC expresses displeasure over not filing answer by accused in Barrister Fahad murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday once again directed accused Hashim Khan to submit answers of questionnaire till next date in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday once again directed accused Hashim Khan to submit answers of questionnaire till next date in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case.

The three accused including Hashim Khan, Raja Arshad and Noman Khokhar were produced before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan.

The court noted that the two accused had submitted their answers of questionnaire under section 342 but Hashim Khan had not filed it yet. To this, the court expressed displeasure with the accused and directed him to file the answers till next date of hearing.

The defence lawyer said that they wanted to submit some documents along with the answers to this the court granted time till January 29.