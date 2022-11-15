Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe assassination attempt on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has failed to start investigations into the matter, the sources say.

They say that the Punjab Home department had issued a letter to probe the attempt on life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

They also state that neither the Punjab government nor the IGP made any contact with the members of the JIT, raising serious questions over efforts of the PTI-led provincial government.

Besides it, the IGP Punjab is on 14-day leave while the acting Punjab police chief could not pass any order to the probing team.

It merits mention here that the alleged attacker named Naveed is still in the custody of the Gujranwala police and he has also not been produced before the court of competent jurisdiction.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Nasir Mehmood Dasti, Additional IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haque Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebullah are the members of the JIT. The agencies concerned are also bound to assist the JIT in this matter.

Just a day before, the PTI leaders approached the Supreme Court (SC), with a plea that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate attack on Imran Khan besides investigation into the matter of Azam Swati and killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.