UrduPoint.com

Attack On Imran Khan: JIT Fails To Start Investigation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

The Sources say that the members of the JIT have not been given any direction either by the Punjab governor or the acting IGP in the matter pertaining to assassination attempt on the PTI Chairman.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe assassination attempt on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has failed to start investigations into the matter, the sources say.

The sources say that the investigation could not start even after 12 days of the incident which left one dead and several others injured in Wazirabad.

The sources say that the members of the JIT have not been officially informed about the probe and have not been given any directions to investigate the matter.

They say that the Punjab Home department had issued a letter to probe the attempt on life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

They also state that neither the Punjab government nor the IGP made any contact with the members of the JIT, raising serious questions over efforts of the PTI-led provincial government.

Besides it, the IGP Punjab is on 14-day leave while the acting Punjab police chief could not pass any order to the probing team.

It merits mention here that the alleged attacker named Naveed is still in the custody of the Gujranwala police and he has also not been produced before the court of competent jurisdiction.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Nasir Mehmood Dasti, Additional IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haque Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebullah are the members of the JIT. The agencies concerned are also bound to assist the JIT in this matter.

Just a day before, the PTI leaders approached the Supreme Court (SC), with a plea that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate attack on Imran Khan besides investigation into the matter of Azam Swati and killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Gujranwala Nasir Wazirabad Government Court

Recent Stories

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

22 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

48 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

1 hour ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

3 hours ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.