Attributing spread of coronavirus to particular religious sect or group not acceptable: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said the coronavirus pandemic was a global issue and could be fought by joint efforts and national unity.

He said attributing spread of coronavirus to particular religious sect or group of people was not acceptable. He said this in a tele-video meeting held in Parliament House between Representatives of Tableeghi Jamaat from Riawind, said a press release. Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for SAFRON Sheryar Afridi, representatives of Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Aviation Division were present during the meeting.

The Speaker said that Tableeghi Jamaat had immense contributions for spreading islam in the world. The Jamaat had always portrayed the real image of Islam which underlines peace, harmony and interfaith tolerance, he added.

Asad Qaiser said multiple factors led to the spread of coronavirus globally and it should not be associated with any religious sect or group. The government was cognizant of the concerns of people associated with Tableeghi Jamaat, thus important Ministers and senior representatives their Ministries had been called to listen and address problems of the Jamaat. `The Representative of Tableeghi Jamaat thanked the Speaker for his initiative and informed that government functionaries had been very cooperative during th coronavirus issue. He said that arrangements may be made to transport more than 1500 foreigners to their countries currently in Pakistan on tableegh mission.

He also suggested to allow local people who were tested negative to leave for their native areas. He also informed that 500 Pakistanis on tableegh missions abroad were stranded in different countries and arrangements may be made to bring them back to Pakistan. He assured the Jamaat's all-out support for jointly tackling th pandemic.

He also suggested to allowing Afghan Nationals on tableegh mission to leave by land routes to their country. The Interior Minister assured the government would make all necessary arrangements for safe transportation of all the foreigners and stranded Pakistanis, once the data was available.

He said the government was cognizant of the coronavirus pandemic and was making all-out efforts to keep its citizens safe. The Speaker appreciated the assurance of the Interior Minister and constituted a Committee under the convenership of Minister of State for SAFRON, Sheryar Afridi with representatives of Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Aviation Division to collect data of all foreigners in Pakistan and stranded Pakistanis abroad and suggest measures to transport them back home.

The Speaker directed National Assembly Secretariat to notify the Committee so that it could start its functions as soon as possible.

The Speaker also directed for associating representatives of four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with the Committee in that regard.