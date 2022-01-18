Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Leader, Khuram Sher Zaman said on Tuesday said audit report on the accounts of government of Sindh recently released by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) highlighted irregularities worth of billion rupees in different departments of the province and the auditable record worth of million of rupees had not been produced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Leader, Khuram Sher Zaman said on Tuesday said audit report on the accounts of government of Sindh recently released by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) highlighted irregularities worth of billion rupees in different departments of the province and the auditable record worth of million of rupees had not been produced.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly.

It has reported cases of fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation, he said while highlighting the key audit findings of the report.

Major irregularities in the report included HR/employee related irregularities, procurement related irregularities, management of accounts with commercial banks, value for money and service delivery and others, he mentioned.

The issue of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds would be taken with the Prime Minister and besides, letters regarding this report would be sent to different departments like NAB, FIA, he informed.

The purchases worth of million rupees had been made without following proper procedures which caused huge losses to national exchequers, he alleged.

The SEPRA rules had not been followed in tendering of projects and in addition, irregular payments worth of million rupees had been made, he reiterated while elaborating the report recently published by AGP.

Such practices of misappropriations of funds had been reported in almost all department of provincial government, he alleged.

Rather than holding the officials accountable involved in misappropriation of funds, they had been given allowances and other benefits, he claimed.

It showed that the provincial government was encouraging such elements to prevail, he added.

Apart from this, some ministers were most powerful, so no one could dare to hold them accountable for the embezzlement of funds, he recounted.

The common man had to suffer because of lack of basic facilities in the province while corrupt elements were enjoying perks and privileges, he articulated.

The standing committee could play vital role in that regards, he told, adding that PTI Sindh Chapter would work to highlight these issues.

Keeping in view the issue of crime, he believed that the imposing six-month governor rule was only way to resolve and control issues related to poor governance and misappropriation of funds in the Sindh.

Replying to a question, Zaman informed that the matter related to issuing health card to the journalists in Sindh would be taken with Federal government.

"The popularity of Prime Minister is rising by passing each day and I am confident that in next elections, PTI will come to power with majority," he said.

Karachi was heart of Sindh and it was giving jobs to peoples living in the province and so proper allocation of funds should be made for the development of city, he concluded.