Augustine visits DHQ Hospital, Sahulat Bazaar in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Friday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mandi Bahauddin and checked treatment facilities being provided to patients.

The minister, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra, also inspected Sahulat Bazaar and checked prices and quality of daily-use items, said a handout issued here.

He directed the representatives of the municipal committee to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness around the bazaar and to remove obstructions immediately for an easy access to the buyers. He also checked the quality and prices of flour being sold at the bazaar.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring provision of all facilities to the common man from the first day of its formation.

However, he added, the enemies of democracy were out to spread hatred among masses. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerging as a sincere and true leader not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

He said the purpose of establishing a market facility was to ensure the availability of all items to the common man, who had been kept out of the reach of the people by hoarders and artificial inflation makers. He also appealed to the people, if they found any complaints regarding sale or quality, immediately brought to the notice of the representatives of the district administration for quick action.