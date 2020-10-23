UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Visits DHQ Hospital, Sahulat Bazaar In Mandi Bahauddin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Augustine visits DHQ Hospital, Sahulat Bazaar in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Friday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mandi Bahauddin and checked treatment facilities being provided to patients.

The minister, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra, also inspected Sahulat Bazaar and checked prices and quality of daily-use items, said a handout issued here.

He directed the representatives of the municipal committee to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness around the bazaar and to remove obstructions immediately for an easy access to the buyers. He also checked the quality and prices of flour being sold at the bazaar.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring provision of all facilities to the common man from the first day of its formation.

However, he added, the enemies of democracy were out to spread hatred among masses. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerging as a sincere and true leader not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

He said the purpose of establishing a market facility was to ensure the availability of all items to the common man, who had been kept out of the reach of the people by hoarders and artificial inflation makers. He also appealed to the people, if they found any complaints regarding sale or quality, immediately brought to the notice of the representatives of the district administration for quick action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Democracy Sale Basra Man Mandi Bahauddin Market Media All From Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 120,351 COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

TUI to Resume Flights to Cuba for UK Holidaymakers ..

30 seconds ago

Putin Says Russian Economy Has Not Yet Begun Susta ..

32 seconds ago

PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enableme ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Says Kamchatka Ecolog ..

34 seconds ago

Falcons recovered during raids of wildlife departm ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.