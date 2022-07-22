UrduPoint.com

Aurat Foundation Delegation Visits Ombudsperson's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Aurat Foundation delegation visits Ombudsperson's office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of Aurat Foundation on Friday paid a visit to the KP Ombudsperson's office to get introduction and information regarding Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 along with KP Enforcement of Women's Property Right Act, 2019.

The Ombudsperson KP Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, Rukhshanda Naz apprised the delegation that the Ombudsperson office was extending support and protection to women against sexual harassment and adopted zero tolerance against sexual harassment at the workplace.

She said that Ombudsperson office with support of all stakeholders was organizing seminars and workshops to create awareness about human rights and harassment at the workplace.

"Countering violent extremism is not possible without a people-centric approach, dialogue and women should be part of each dialogue," she said.

Rukhshanda Naz said that access to justice and ensuring rule of law was our collective responsibility.

